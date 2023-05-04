Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Bausch (BHC) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Bausch Health (BHC - Free Report) reported $1.94 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. EPS of $0.52 for the same period compares to $0.72 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.95 billion, representing a surprise of -0.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -30.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.75.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bausch performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Total Bausch + Lomb revenues: $931 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $893.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.7%.
  • Revenues- Total Diversified Products: $197 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $232.58 million.
  • Revenues- Salix: $496 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $489.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%.
  • Revenues- Solta Medical: $73 million compared to the $80.55 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- International: $247 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $253.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.2%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Bausch here>>>

Shares of Bausch have returned -0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Bausch Health Cos Inc. (BHC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise