Back to top

Image: Bigstock

EngageSmart (ESMT) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2023, EngageSmart (ESMT - Free Report) reported revenue of $88.43 million, up 31.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.06, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $86.62 million, representing a surprise of +2.10%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.06.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how EngageSmart performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Transactions Processed: 42.6 million versus 42.9 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment: 3400 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3387.4.
  • Total Number of Customers: 108200 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 107418.4.
  • Customers in the SMB Solutions segment: 104800 versus 104031 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- SMB Revenue: $49.79 million versus $48.51 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Enterprise Revenue: $38.65 million compared to the $38.09 million average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for EngageSmart here>>>

Shares of EngageSmart have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


EngageSmart, Inc. (ESMT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise