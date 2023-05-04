Back to top

Compared to Estimates, TopBuild (BLD) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

TopBuild (BLD - Free Report) reported $1.27 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.2%. EPS of $4.36 for the same period compares to $3.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.27 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.06, the EPS surprise was +7.39%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how TopBuild performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Specialty Distribution: $558.38 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $570.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.7%.
  • Net Sales- Installation: $767.09 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $755.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.4%.
  • Net Sales- Intercompany eliminations: -$60.23 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$59.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.6%.
  • Operating profit, as reported- Installation: $146.90 million versus $134.94 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Operating profit, as reported- Specialty Distribution: $73.33 million compared to the $78.49 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating profit, as reported- Intercompany eliminations: -$9.97 million compared to the -$18.53 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of TopBuild have returned +17% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

