We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $5.24, moving +1.16% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.39%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 15.63% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's loss of 1.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.68% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Nu Holdings Ltd. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 15, 2023. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.54 billion, up 75.62% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $7.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of +250% and +46.22%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nu Holdings Ltd.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.33% lower. Nu Holdings Ltd. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Nu Holdings Ltd.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 37. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.02.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 124, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.