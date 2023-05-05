We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Urban Outfitters (URBN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Urban Outfitters (URBN - Free Report) closed at $26.82 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.52% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.39%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the clothing and accessories retailer had lost 0.15% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.68% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Urban Outfitters as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Urban Outfitters is projected to report earnings of $0.36 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.09%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.09 billion, up 3.86% from the year-ago period.
URBN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.49 per share and revenue of $5 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +42.29% and +4.27%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Urban Outfitters. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% higher. Urban Outfitters is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, Urban Outfitters currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.73. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.57, which means Urban Outfitters is trading at a discount to the group.
Investors should also note that URBN has a PEG ratio of 0.6 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Apparel and Shoes stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.1 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.