Plug Power (PLUG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Plug Power (PLUG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $8.78, moving -0.9% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.39%.
Coming into today, shares of the alternative energy company had lost 8.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 3.3%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.68%.
Plug Power will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Plug Power to post earnings of -$0.27 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $199.73 million, up 41.85% from the year-ago period.
PLUG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.79 per share and revenue of $1.31 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +36.8% and +86.59%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Plug Power. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.3% lower. Plug Power is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.