Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL - Free Report) reported $144.77 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 72.9%. EPS of $1.32 for the same period compares to $0.60 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $139.11 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.32, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Collegium Pharmaceutical performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total product revenues- Belbuca: $44.21 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $41.48 million.
  • Total product revenues- Nucynta: $49.04 million versus $46.38 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total product revenues- Symproic: $3.65 million versus $4.03 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total product revenues- Xtampza ER: $47.87 million compared to the $47.02 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical have returned -5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

