Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Upland Software (UPLD) Q1 Earnings

Upland Software (UPLD - Free Report) reported $77.06 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.1%. EPS of $0.28 for the same period compares to $0.41 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.30% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $74.59 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.28, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Upland Software performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Professional services: $2.57 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22.4%.
  • Revenue- Total product revenue: $74.49 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $71.47 million.
  • Revenue- Total product revenue- Perpetual license: $1.57 million compared to the $1.39 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Total product revenue- Subscription and support: $72.91 million compared to the $70.03 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1% year over year.
Shares of Upland Software have returned -9.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

