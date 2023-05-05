Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Live Nation (LYV) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2023, Live Nation (LYV - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.13 billion, up 73.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.25, compared to -$0.39 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24 billion, representing a surprise of +39.57%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +44.44%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.45.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Live Nation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Concerts: $2.28 billion versus $1.60 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +88.9% change.
  • Revenue- Other and Eliminations: -$1.60 million versus -$3.93 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +45.5% change.
  • Revenue- Sponsorship & Advertising: $170.10 million versus $131.44 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +47% change.
  • Revenue- Ticketing: $677.70 million versus $507.96 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +41.1% change.
  • Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Concerts: $0.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$27.11 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Sponsorship & Advertising: $95.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $65.57 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Other and eliminations: -$7.80 million versus -$2.06 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Corporate: -$39.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$23.82 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Ticketing: $271.10 million versus $202.32 million estimated by four analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Live Nation here>>>

Shares of Live Nation have returned -2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise