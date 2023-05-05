Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Green Dot (GDOT) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Green Dot (GDOT - Free Report) reported $412.36 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.5%. EPS of $0.99 for the same period compares to $1.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $385.33 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.76, the EPS surprise was +30.26%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Green Dot performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating Revenues- Money Movement Services: $98.24 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $93.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1%.
  • Operating Revenues- Interest income, net: $10.68 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $9.94 million.
  • Operating Revenues- B2B Services: $171.29 million versus $150.36 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.9% change.
  • Operating Revenues- Consumer Services: $139.83 million compared to the $138.94 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.9% year over year.
  • Operating Revenues- Corporate and Other: $3 million compared to the $2.90 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -36.3% year over year.
Shares of Green Dot have returned +1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

