Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Booking Holdings (BKNG) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Booking Holdings (BKNG - Free Report) reported $3.78 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 40.2%. EPS of $11.60 for the same period compares to $3.90 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.47% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.72 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $10.48, the EPS surprise was +10.69%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Booking Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross bookings -Total: $39.43 billion compared to the $35.25 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Gross bookings -Agency: $19.50 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $20.55 billion.
  • Rental car days sold: 19 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 16.19 million.
  • Airline tickets sold: 8 million versus 7.13 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Hotel room-nights sold: 274 million versus 250.77 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Gross bookings - Merchant: $19.93 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $14.69 billion.
  • Revenues- Agency: $1.78 billion compared to the $1.89 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.9% year over year.
  • Advertising and Other Revenues: $244 million versus $244.84 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Merchant: $1.75 billion versus $1.51 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +66.9% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Booking Holdings here>>>

Shares of Booking Holdings have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise