Compared to Estimates, The AZEK Company (AZEK) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2023, The AZEK Company (AZEK - Free Report) reported revenue of $377.69 million, down 4.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.18, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.96% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $356.45 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.14, the EPS surprise was +28.57%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how The AZEK Company performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Commercial: $35.58 million compared to the $43.60 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.5% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Residential: $342.12 million versus $312.26 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.4% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Commercial: $7.83 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.68 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Residential: $80.38 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $70.22 million.
Shares of The AZEK Company have returned +19.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

