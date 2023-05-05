Back to top

DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2023, DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH - Free Report) reported revenue of $243.55 million, up 23.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.18, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.60% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $232.83 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.17, the EPS surprise was +5.88%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how DiamondRock Hospitality performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Other: $23.10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $21.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.1%.
  • Revenue- Food and beverage: $59.78 million compared to the $54.85 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Rooms: $160.67 million compared to the $154.36 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.6% year over year.
  • Net Earnings (Loss) Per Share (Diluted): $0.03 compared to the $0.05 average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

