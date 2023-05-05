Back to top

Victory Capital (VCTR) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2023, Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR - Free Report) reported revenue of $201.32 million, down 12.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.08, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.74% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $202.83 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.08, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Victory Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Ending Assets Under Management: $158.62 billion compared to the $158.88 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Ending assets under management - Global/Non-U.S. Equity: $14.87 billion versus $14.96 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Ending assets under management - Solutions: $54.42 billion versus $53.81 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Ending assets under management - Money Market/ Short-term: $3.38 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.35 billion.
  • Ending assets under management - U.S. Mid Cap Equity: $29.04 billion versus $29.22 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Ending assets under management - U.S. Small Cap Equity: $15.65 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $16.02 billion.
  • Ending assets under management - Alternative Investments: $3.32 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.68 billion.
  • Ending assets under management - Fixed Income: $26.54 billion versus $26.52 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Ending assets under management - U.S. Large Cap Equity: $11.43 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $11.40 billion.
  • Revenue- Investment management fees: $156.84 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $156.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.6%.
  • Revenue- Fund administration and distribution fees: $44.48 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $44.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12%.
Shares of Victory Capital have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

