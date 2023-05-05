Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 5th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX - Free Report) is a manufacturer of home-building products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 2% downward over the last 60 days.

Harte Hanks, Inc. (HHS - Free Report) is a customer experience company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.6% downward over the last 60 days.

UBS Group AG (UBS - Free Report) is a financial advice and solutions company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 131.5% downward over the last 60 days.

