Fidelity Select Health Care (FSPHX)
Delaware Ivy Large Cap Growth I (IYGIX)
3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
Fidelity Select Health Care (FSPHX - Free Report) : 0.68% expense ratio and 0.52% management fee. FSPHX is classified as a Sector - Health fund. Healthcare is one of the biggest sectors of the American economy, and these kinds of mutual funds provide a great opportunity to invest in this industry. FSPHX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.3%.
Ivy Large Cap Growth I (IYGIX - Free Report) : 0.64% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. IYGIX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 13.74% over the last five years, IYGIX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
TIAA-CREF Social Choice Equity Premier (TRPSX - Free Report) : 0.36% expense ratio and 0.15% management fee. TRPSX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 10.32% over the last five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.