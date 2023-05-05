See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
BNY Mellon Natural Resources I (DLDRX - Free Report) has a 0.91% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. DLDRX is a Sector - Energy fund, which are comprised of various changing and hugely important industries throughout the massive global energy sector. With yearly returns of 13.79% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
Victory Sycamore Established Value R6 (VEVRX - Free Report) : 0.54% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. VEVRX is a Mid Cap Value mutual fund, which targets medium-sized companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion. With yearly returns of 10.68% over the last five years, VEVRX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Ivy Large Cap Growth Y (WLGYX - Free Report) : 1% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. WLGYX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With a five-year annual return of 13.39%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.