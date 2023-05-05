Back to top

Alliant Energy (LNT) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2023 operating earnings of 65 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 73 cents by 10.9%. The bottom line also declined 15.6% from the year-ago figure of 77 cents.

Revenues

First-quarter revenues totaled $1,077 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,119 million by 3.7%. The top line, however, increased 0.8% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1,068 million.

 

Operational Highlights

Total operating expenses amounted to $855 million for the quarter, up 4.3% from $820 million in the year-ago period. The rise was due to higher cost of electric transmission services, increased fuel production and purchased power expenses, and cost of gas sold.

Operating income totaled $222 million, down 10.5% from $248 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Interest expenses came in at $94 million, 27% higher than that recorded in the prior-year period.

Financial Update

Cash and cash equivalents were $157 million as of Mar 31, 2023, compared with $20 million as on Dec 31, 2022.

Long-term debt (excluding the current portion) was $8,132 million as of Mar 31, 2023, higher than $7,668 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

For the first quarter, cash flow from operating activities was $188 million compared with $251 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

Alliant Energy reaffirmed its 2023 earnings guidance in the range of $2.82-$2.96 per share. The projection takes into account normal temperature in its service territories, execution of cost controls and consolidated effective tax rate of 2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings stands at $2.9 per share, higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

