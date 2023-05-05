We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Alliant Energy (LNT) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2023 operating earnings of 65 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 73 cents by 10.9%. The bottom line also declined 15.6% from the year-ago figure of 77 cents.
Revenues
First-quarter revenues totaled $1,077 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,119 million by 3.7%. The top line, however, increased 0.8% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1,068 million.
Alliant Energy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Alliant Energy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Alliant Energy Corporation Quote
Operational Highlights
Total operating expenses amounted to $855 million for the quarter, up 4.3% from $820 million in the year-ago period. The rise was due to higher cost of electric transmission services, increased fuel production and purchased power expenses, and cost of gas sold.
Operating income totaled $222 million, down 10.5% from $248 million reported in the year-ago quarter.
Interest expenses came in at $94 million, 27% higher than that recorded in the prior-year period.
Financial Update
Cash and cash equivalents were $157 million as of Mar 31, 2023, compared with $20 million as on Dec 31, 2022.
Long-term debt (excluding the current portion) was $8,132 million as of Mar 31, 2023, higher than $7,668 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
For the first quarter, cash flow from operating activities was $188 million compared with $251 million in the year-ago period.
Guidance
Alliant Energy reaffirmed its 2023 earnings guidance in the range of $2.82-$2.96 per share. The projection takes into account normal temperature in its service territories, execution of cost controls and consolidated effective tax rate of 2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings stands at $2.9 per share, higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.
Zacks Rank
Currently, Alliant Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Recent Releases
Edison International (EIX - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.09 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.8%.
EIX’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is currently pinned at 3.9%. The consensus estimate for 2023 EPS stands at $4.74, indicating a year-over-year increase of 2.6%.
Eversource Energy (ES - Free Report) recorded first-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.41 per share, which beat the consensus mark by 3.7%.
ES’ long-term earnings growth rate is currently pegged at 6.34%. The consensus estimate for 2023 EPS stands at $4.36, implying a year-over-year improvement of 6.6%.
NiSource Inc. (NI - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2023 operating EPS of 77 cents, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
NI’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently pinned at 6.9%. The consensus mark for 2023 EPS stands at $1.57, indicating a year-over-year increase of 6.8%.