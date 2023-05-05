Back to top

Company News for May 5, 2023

  • Shares of MetLife, Inc. (MET - Free Report) lost 7.8% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $1.52 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85.
  • ConocoPhillips’ (COP - Free Report) shares gained 1.3% after reporting first-quarter 2023 revenues of $15.51 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.31 billion.
  • Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (XOM - Free Report) shares slid 1.8% as the energy sector continued to fare badly.
  • Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL - Free Report) plummeted 38.5%, reeling under the impact of the regional banking crisis.

