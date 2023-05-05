Back to top

Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Lantheus Holdings (LNTH - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, LNTH crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for LNTH

Over the past four weeks, LNTH has gained 14.2%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account LNTH's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 1 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch LNTH for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


