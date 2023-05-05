Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Huntsman (HUN) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2023, Huntsman (HUN - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.61 billion, down 32.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.20, compared to $1.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.40% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.16, the EPS surprise was +25.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Huntsman performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total - Polyurethanes: -28% versus the six-analyst average estimate of -27.01%.
  • Total - Performance Products: -30% versus -32.68% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Total - Advanced Materials: -14% compared to the -10.19% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Sales Volume - Advanced Materials: -21% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -18.91%.
  • Local Currency - Price - Polyurethanes: -2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -2.24%.
  • Sales Volume - Polyurethanes: -21% versus -20.54% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Sales Volume - Performance Products: -31% versus -37.06% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Local Currency - Price - Advanced Materials: 6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7.58%.
  • Revenues- Polyurethanes: $991 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -28.5%.
  • Revenues- Advanced Materials: $289 million versus $300.92 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.7% change.
  • Revenues- Performance Products: $334 million versus $323.23 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -30.4% change.
  • Revenues- Intersegment Eliminations: -$8 million compared to the -$8.33 million average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Huntsman here>>>

Shares of Huntsman have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Huntsman Corporation (HUN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise