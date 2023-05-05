Cigna (
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Cigna (CI) Q1 Earnings
Cigna (CI - Free Report) reported $46.48 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.4%. EPS of $5.41 for the same period compares to $6.01 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.11% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $45.52 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.23, the EPS surprise was +3.44%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Cigna performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Cigna here>>>
- Medical Care Ratio: 81.3% versus 82.58% estimated by five analysts on average.
- Covered Lives By Funding Type - Medical customers - Medicare Advantage: 584 thousand versus 562.05 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.
- Covered Lives By Market Segment - Medical Customers - U.S. Commercial - Total: 16026 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 15518.85 thousand.
- Covered Lives By Market Segment - Medical Customers - International Health: 1604 thousand versus 1827.85 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
- Revenues- Premiums: $11.03 billion compared to the $10.21 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.5% year over year.
- Revenues- Pharmacy: $32.14 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $32.26 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.7%.
- Revenues- Net investment income: $277 million versus $224.13 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -33.1% change.
- Revenues- Fees and Other: $3.07 billion versus $2.94 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21% change.
- Revenues- Premiums- U.S. Government- Medicare PartD: $415 million compared to the $363.52 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.5% year over year.
- Revenues- Premiums- U.S. Government- Other: $1.54 billion compared to the $1.19 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +64% year over year.
- Revenues- Premiums- U.S. Government- Total: $4.19 billion compared to the $3.68 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.6% year over year.
- Revenues- Premiums- U.S. Government- Medicare Advantage: $2.24 billion versus $2.13 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.6% change.
Shares of Cigna have returned -8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.