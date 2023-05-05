Back to top

Johnson Controls (JCI) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Johnson Controls (JCI - Free Report) reported $6.69 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.6%. EPS of $0.75 for the same period compares to $0.63 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.32% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.47 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.73, the EPS surprise was +2.74%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Johnson Controls performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Building Solutions North America: $2.52 billion compared to the $2.45 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.2% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Building Solutions EMEA/LA: $1.03 billion versus $991.18 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.6% change.
  • Net Sales- Building Solutions Asia Pacific: $667 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $647.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.1%.
  • Net Sales- Global Products: $2.47 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.37 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.8%.
  • Total Segment Adjusted EBITA- Global Products: $458 million versus $443.77 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Johnson Controls have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

