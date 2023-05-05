Back to top

CNH (CNHI) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, CNH Industrial (CNHI - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.34 billion, up 15% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.35, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.15 billion, representing a surprise of +3.80%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.38%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.32.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how CNH performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Total Industrial Activities- Agriculture: $3.93 billion versus $3.83 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Total Industrial Activities- Construction: $849 million compared to the $861.55 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenues- Financial Services: $549 million versus $504.25 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.8% change.
  • Revenues- Eliminations: -$40 million compared to the -$3.89 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenues- Total Industrial Activities: $4.83 billion versus $4.73 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Finance, interest and other income: $566 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $544.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.7%.
  • Revenues- Net Sales: $4.78 billion versus $4.71 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.8% change.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Industrial Activities- Agriculture: $570 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $533.12 million.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Total Industrial Activities: $555 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $524.71 million.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Industrial Activities- Unallocated items, eliminations and other: -$59 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$35.72 million.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Industrial Activities- Construction: $44 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $34.17 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for CNH here>>>

Shares of CNH have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

