Insulet (PODD) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales View Up

Insulet Corporation ( PODD Quick Quote PODD - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of 23 cents per share for first-quarter 2023, down 42.5% from the year-ago period’s reported earnings of 40 cents.
First-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings however exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate for adjusted earnings by 155.6%.
The quarter’s adjustment excludes a charge of $8 million associated with a voluntary medical device correction notice issued to replace the Omnipod DASH Personal Diabetes Managers.
GAAP EPS was 34 cents compared with 40 cents per share in the year-ago period.
Revenues
Revenues in the first quarter totaled $358.1 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%. Moreover, the top line jumped 21.2% from the year-ago quarter’s number (up 23.3% at the constant exchange rate or CER). Quarterly revenues exceeded the company’s previous growth expectations of 11-14% at CER.
Segment in Detail
Insulet’s Total Omnipod revenues of $357.6 million reflected an increase of 32.7% year over year (up 34.9% at CER). International Omnipod revenues of $98.6 million rose 3.4% (up 9.6% at CER). U.S. Omnipod revenues grew 48.8% year over year to $259 million.
The Drug Delivery business revenues totaled $0.5 million, down 98.1% year over year.
Margins
Gross profit in the reported quarter was $241.5 million, up 14.7% from the prior-year quarter. Gross margin of 67.2% contracted a significant 383 basis points.
Selling, general & administrative expenses rose 26.4% to $162.7 million. Research and development expenses rose 16.2% year over year to $50.1 million.
The operating margin contracted 509 basis points to 7.7%.
Cash Position
Insulet exited the first quarter of 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $620.7 million, compared with $674.7 million at the end of 2022.
2023 Guidance
Insulet has updated its guidance for 2023.
For 2023, the company has raised its revenue growth guidance to the range to 18-22%(from the earlier band of 14-19%). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $1.52 billion.
Insulet’s Total Omnipod revenue growth is now expected in the range of 21-25% (17-22%). The company reaffirmed its expectation of Drug Delivery revenues to fall in the range of 45-55%.
For the second quarter of 2023, Insulet projects revenue growth of 27-30%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $361.1 million.
Total Omnipod revenues are likely to grow 29-32%. However, Drug Delivery revenues are expected to fall in the range of 20-25%.
Our Take
Insulet exited the first quarter of 2023 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The company’s performance benefited from record first-quarter U.S. revenue growth of 49% and total Omnipod growth of 35%. The company delivered a record first quarter in terms of United States and global new customer starts. Omnipod 5 continued to be a driving force of Insulet’s strong U.S. growth and in the first quarter, representing almost 95% of the company’s U.S. new customer starts.
However, the substantial fall in Drug Delivery sales is discouraging. Contraction in margins does not bode well. On a year-over-year basis, the company expects gross margin to be impacted by higher costs associated with the U.S. manufacturing ramp, product line mix due to the ramp-up of Omnipod 5 and lower drug delivery revenues. Supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures continue to challenge business operations.
Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks
Insulet currently carries Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have announced quarterly results are
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation ( EW Quick Quote EW - Free Report) , Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ( ISRG Quick Quote ISRG - Free Report) and Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ Quick Quote JNJ - Free Report) .
Edwards Lifesciences, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted EPS of 62 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.6%. Revenues of $1.46 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 4.7%. You can see
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Edwards Lifesciences has a long-term estimated growth rate of 6.8%. EW’s earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, missed the same in one and came in line in the other, the average being 1.2%.
Intuitive Surgical, having a Zacks Rank #2, reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted EPS of $1.23, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.4%. Revenues of $1.70 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 6.9%.
Intuitive Surgical has a long-term estimated growth rate of 13%. ISRG’s earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in the other two, the average being 1.9%.
Johnson & Johnson reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $2.68 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.8%. Revenues of $24.75 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.
Johnson & Johnson has a long-term estimated growth rate of 5.5%. JNJ’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.9%.
Image: Bigstock
Insulet (PODD) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales View Up
Insulet Corporation (PODD - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of 23 cents per share for first-quarter 2023, down 42.5% from the year-ago period’s reported earnings of 40 cents.
First-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings however exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate for adjusted earnings by 155.6%.
The quarter’s adjustment excludes a charge of $8 million associated with a voluntary medical device correction notice issued to replace the Omnipod DASH Personal Diabetes Managers.
GAAP EPS was 34 cents compared with 40 cents per share in the year-ago period.
Revenues
Revenues in the first quarter totaled $358.1 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%. Moreover, the top line jumped 21.2% from the year-ago quarter’s number (up 23.3% at the constant exchange rate or CER). Quarterly revenues exceeded the company’s previous growth expectations of 11-14% at CER.
Segment in Detail
Insulet’s Total Omnipod revenues of $357.6 million reflected an increase of 32.7% year over year (up 34.9% at CER). International Omnipod revenues of $98.6 million rose 3.4% (up 9.6% at CER). U.S. Omnipod revenues grew 48.8% year over year to $259 million.
The Drug Delivery business revenues totaled $0.5 million, down 98.1% year over year.
Margins
Gross profit in the reported quarter was $241.5 million, up 14.7% from the prior-year quarter. Gross margin of 67.2% contracted a significant 383 basis points.
Selling, general & administrative expenses rose 26.4% to $162.7 million. Research and development expenses rose 16.2% year over year to $50.1 million.
The operating margin contracted 509 basis points to 7.7%.
Insulet Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Insulet Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Insulet Corporation Quote
Cash Position
Insulet exited the first quarter of 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $620.7 million, compared with $674.7 million at the end of 2022.
2023 Guidance
Insulet has updated its guidance for 2023.
For 2023, the company has raised its revenue growth guidance to the range to 18-22%(from the earlier band of 14-19%). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $1.52 billion.
Insulet’s Total Omnipod revenue growth is now expected in the range of 21-25% (17-22%). The company reaffirmed its expectation of Drug Delivery revenues to fall in the range of 45-55%.
For the second quarter of 2023, Insulet projects revenue growth of 27-30%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $361.1 million.
Total Omnipod revenues are likely to grow 29-32%. However, Drug Delivery revenues are expected to fall in the range of 20-25%.
Our Take
Insulet exited the first quarter of 2023 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The company’s performance benefited from record first-quarter U.S. revenue growth of 49% and total Omnipod growth of 35%. The company delivered a record first quarter in terms of United States and global new customer starts. Omnipod 5 continued to be a driving force of Insulet’s strong U.S. growth and in the first quarter, representing almost 95% of the company’s U.S. new customer starts.
However, the substantial fall in Drug Delivery sales is discouraging. Contraction in margins does not bode well. On a year-over-year basis, the company expects gross margin to be impacted by higher costs associated with the U.S. manufacturing ramp, product line mix due to the ramp-up of Omnipod 5 and lower drug delivery revenues. Supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures continue to challenge business operations.
Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks
Insulet currently carries Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have announced quarterly results are Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW - Free Report) , Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG - Free Report) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ - Free Report) .
Edwards Lifesciences, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted EPS of 62 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.6%. Revenues of $1.46 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 4.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Edwards Lifesciences has a long-term estimated growth rate of 6.8%. EW’s earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, missed the same in one and came in line in the other, the average being 1.2%.
Intuitive Surgical, having a Zacks Rank #2, reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted EPS of $1.23, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.4%. Revenues of $1.70 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 6.9%.
Intuitive Surgical has a long-term estimated growth rate of 13%. ISRG’s earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in the other two, the average being 1.9%.
Johnson & Johnson reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $2.68 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.8%. Revenues of $24.75 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.
Johnson & Johnson has a long-term estimated growth rate of 5.5%. JNJ’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.9%.