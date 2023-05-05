Back to top

Evergy (EVRG) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Evergy, Inc. (EVRG - Free Report) has reported first-quarter 2023 operating earnings of 59 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 56 cents by 5.4%. Earnings improved year over year by a penny.

GAAP earnings for the reported quarter were 62 cents per share compared with 53 cents in the year-ago period.

Evergy’s year-over-year earnings growth was driven by higher weather-normalized demand, lower operation and maintenance expenses, and a higher transmission margin, partially offset by unfavorable weather, higher depreciation and amortization expenses.

Total Revenues

Evergy’s total revenues were $1,297 million, reflecting an increase of 6% from the year-ago quarter’s $1,224 million. Solid contributions from all customer classes boosted revenues in the reported quarter. Revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,142 million by 13.6%.

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses were $1,017.5 million, up 4.8% from the year-ago quarter’s $970.8 million, owing to an increase in fuel and purchased power expenses and SPP network transmission costs.

Interest expenses for the reported quarter were $123.1 million, up 34.1% from the year-ago level.

Financial Update

Cash and cash equivalents as of Mar 31, 2023, were $28.4 million compared with $25.2 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

Long-term debt as of Mar 31, 2023, was $10,097.2 million compared with $9,905.7 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

Cash provided by operating activities in first-quarter 2023 was $362.9 million compared with $265 million in the corresponding quarter of 2022.

Guidance

Evergy has reaffirmed its 2023 operating earnings per share guidance of $3.55-$3.75 and the adjusted its EPS annual growth target at 6-8% from 2021 through 2025. The mid-point of the guidance is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate, which is pegged at $3.61 per share.

Zacks Rank

Currently, Evergy has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

