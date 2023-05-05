We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Evergy (EVRG) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Evergy, Inc. (EVRG - Free Report) has reported first-quarter 2023 operating earnings of 59 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 56 cents by 5.4%. Earnings improved year over year by a penny.
GAAP earnings for the reported quarter were 62 cents per share compared with 53 cents in the year-ago period.
Evergy’s year-over-year earnings growth was driven by higher weather-normalized demand, lower operation and maintenance expenses, and a higher transmission margin, partially offset by unfavorable weather, higher depreciation and amortization expenses.
Total Revenues
Evergy’s total revenues were $1,297 million, reflecting an increase of 6% from the year-ago quarter’s $1,224 million. Solid contributions from all customer classes boosted revenues in the reported quarter. Revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,142 million by 13.6%.
Highlights of the Release
Total operating expenses were $1,017.5 million, up 4.8% from the year-ago quarter’s $970.8 million, owing to an increase in fuel and purchased power expenses and SPP network transmission costs.
Interest expenses for the reported quarter were $123.1 million, up 34.1% from the year-ago level.
Financial Update
Cash and cash equivalents as of Mar 31, 2023, were $28.4 million compared with $25.2 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
Long-term debt as of Mar 31, 2023, was $10,097.2 million compared with $9,905.7 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
Cash provided by operating activities in first-quarter 2023 was $362.9 million compared with $265 million in the corresponding quarter of 2022.
Guidance
Evergy has reaffirmed its 2023 operating earnings per share guidance of $3.55-$3.75 and the adjusted its EPS annual growth target at 6-8% from 2021 through 2025. The mid-point of the guidance is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate, which is pegged at $3.61 per share.
Zacks Rank
Currently, Evergy has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
