Monster Beverage (MNST) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2023, Monster Beverage (MNST - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.7 billion, up 11.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.38, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.61% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.69 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34, the EPS surprise was +11.76%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Monster Beverage performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Outside United States: $583.66 million compared to the $632.54 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.5% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- United States and Canada: $1.12 billion versus $1.07 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Alcohol Brands: $46.29 million compared to the $24.28 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Sales- Strategic Brands: $86.36 million compared to the $105.28 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.7% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Monster Energy Drinks: $1.56 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.58 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.6%.
  • Net Sales- Other: $4.61 million versus $6.12 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.8% change.
Shares of Monster Beverage have returned +10% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

