Company News for May 8, 2023

May 8, 2023

  • Shares of Enbridge Inc. ((ENB - Free Report) ) gained 1.6% after the company reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of $0.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.62 per share.
  • The Cigna Group’s ((CI - Free Report) ) shares jumped 7% after the company reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of $5.41 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.23 per share.
  • Shares of Huntsman Corporation ((HUN - Free Report) ) rose 0.7% after the company reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of $0.20 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.16 per share.
  • Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. ((PAA - Free Report) ) increased 5.3% after the company reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $0.41 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.36 per share.

