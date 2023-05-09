Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Dish (DISH) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2023, Dish Network (DISH - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.96 billion, down 8.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.35, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.05 billion, representing a surprise of -2.39%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.78%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Dish performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Wireless subscribers, as of period end: 7913 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 7890.75 thousand.
  • Pay-TV ARPU: $102.71 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $108.88.
  • Wireless ARPU: $36.43 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $37.64.
  • DISH TV churn rate: 1.98% versus 1.6% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • DISH TV subscriber additions (losses), net: -318 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of -199.08 thousand.
  • Wireless services and related revenue: $867.11 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $890.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.3%.
  • Pay-TV equipment sales and other revenue: $29.82 million versus $36.76 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.2% change.
  • Total revenue- 5G Network Deployment: $18.91 million compared to the $20.58 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.4% year over year.
  • Pay-TV subscriber and related revenue: $2.94 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.1%.
  • Total revenue- Retail Wireless: $974.87 million compared to the $1.01 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Wireless: $986.27 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.02 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.4%.
  • Pay-TV video and related revenue: $2.97 billion compared to the $3.05 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.2% year over year.
Shares of Dish have returned -18.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

