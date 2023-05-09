Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About International Flavors (IFF) Q1 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2023, International Flavors (IFF - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.03 billion, down 6.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.87, compared to $1.69 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.02 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.89, the EPS surprise was -2.25%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how International Flavors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Nourish: $1.65 billion versus $1.66 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.5% change.
  • Net sales- Scent: $608 million versus $585.46 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change.
  • Net Sales- Pharma Solutions: $253 million compared to the $254.34 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Health & Biosciences: $513 million versus $538.64 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22.4% change.
  • Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Nourish: $208 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $224.48 million.
  • Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Pharma Solutions: $59 million versus $47.50 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Scent: $105 million versus $95.83 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Health & Biosciences: $131 million compared to the $127.21 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for International Flavors here>>>

Shares of International Flavors have returned +5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise