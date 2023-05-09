Back to top

Devon Energy (DVN) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, Devon Energy (DVN - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.82 billion, up 0.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.46, compared to $1.88 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.65% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.93 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.39, the EPS surprise was +5.04%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Devon Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Daily Production - Total Gas: 1030 MMcf/D compared to the 1024.61 MMcf/D average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Average Daily Production - Total Oil: 320 MBBL/D versus the six-analyst average estimate of 317.58 MBBL/D.
  • Production - Total oil equivalent per day: 641 MBOE/D versus 635.31 MBOE/D estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Average Daily Production - Total NGL: 149 MBBL/D compared to the 146.78 MBBL/D average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Average price per mcf - Gas (Realized price, including cash settlements): $2.47 versus $2.29 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average price per bbl - Oil (Realized price, including cash settlements): $74.22 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $74.62.
  • Average price per bbl - NGL (Realized price, including cash settlements): $24.12 compared to the $22.84 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Marketing and midstream revenues: $1.08 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.38 billion.
Shares of Devon Energy have returned -4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

