Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Intapp (INTA) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2023, Intapp (INTA - Free Report) reported revenue of $92.02 million, up 32.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.03, compared to -$0.04 in the year-ago quarter.


