Ventas (VTR) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, Ventas (VTR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.08 billion, up 5.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.74, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.92% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.70, the EPS surprise was +5.71%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ventas performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Interest and other income: $1.74 million versus $1.06 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +225.2% change.
  • Revenues- Resident fees and services: $704.99 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $689.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%.
  • Revenues- Income from loans and investments: $13.59 million versus $13.33 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +38% change.
  • Revenues- Rental income- Office: $203 million compared to the $200.32 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Rental income- Triple-net leased: $149.74 million versus $148.51 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.2% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.04 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of -$0.07.
Shares of Ventas have returned +12.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

