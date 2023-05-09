We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Permian Resources (PR) Q1 Earnings
Permian Resources (PR - Free Report) reported $616.27 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 77.5%. EPS of $0.34 for the same period compares to $0.37 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $673.26 million, representing a surprise of -8.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -12.82%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Permian Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Average daily net production volume - Oil: 78332 BBL/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 78817.95 BBL/D.
- Average daily net production volume - NGL: 31094 BBL/D compared to the 30612.55 BBL/D average estimate based on four analysts.
- Average daily net production volume - Natural gas: 266374 Mcf/D compared to the 260029.5 Mcf/D average estimate based on four analysts.
- Average daily net production - Total: 153822 BOE/D compared to the 152735.3 BOE/D average estimate based on four analysts.
- Average sales price - NGL: $27.12 versus $19.97 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Average sales price - Natural gas: $1.81 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.42.
- Average sales price - Oil: $74.38 compared to the $74.89 average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Permian Resources have returned -6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.