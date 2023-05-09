Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Permian Resources (PR) Q1 Earnings

Permian Resources (PR - Free Report) reported $616.27 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 77.5%. EPS of $0.34 for the same period compares to $0.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $673.26 million, representing a surprise of -8.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -12.82%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Permian Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average daily net production volume - Oil: 78332 BBL/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 78817.95 BBL/D.
  • Average daily net production volume - NGL: 31094 BBL/D compared to the 30612.55 BBL/D average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Average daily net production volume - Natural gas: 266374 Mcf/D compared to the 260029.5 Mcf/D average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Average daily net production - Total: 153822 BOE/D compared to the 152735.3 BOE/D average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Average sales price - NGL: $27.12 versus $19.97 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average sales price - Natural gas: $1.81 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.42.
  • Average sales price - Oil: $74.38 compared to the $74.89 average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Permian Resources here>>>

Shares of Permian Resources have returned -6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

