Primerica (PRI) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Revenues- Net investment income: $31.07 million compared to the $26.62 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +64.3% year over year. Revenues- Commissions and fees: $231.55 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $232.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8%. Revenues- Other, net: $19.51 million versus $19.93 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.1% change. Revenues- Net premiums: $412.53 million versus $416.28 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.5% change. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Investment and savings products: $210.20 million versus $204.99 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.8% change. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Corporate and other distributed products: $44.99 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $34.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +64.9%. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Term life insurance: $421.07 million versus $435.64 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.6% change. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Senior Health: $18.71 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $23.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +220.9%. Adjusted Operating Income (loss) before income taxes- Senior Health: -$3.76 million versus -$0.99 million estimated by four analysts on average. Adjusted Operating Income (loss) before income taxes- Corporate and other distributed products: -$11.01 million compared to the -$20.55 million average estimate based on four analysts. Adjusted Operating Income (loss) before income taxes- Investment and savings products: $56.11 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $54.88 million. Adjusted Operating Income (loss) before income taxes- Term life insurance: $126.74 million compared to the $128.59 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Primerica (PRI - Free Report) reported $694.97 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.4%. EPS of $3.49 for the same period compares to $2.11 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.10% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $694.3 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.45, the EPS surprise was +1.16%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Primerica performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Primerica here>>>
- Revenues- Net investment income: $31.07 million compared to the $26.62 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +64.3% year over year.
- Revenues- Commissions and fees: $231.55 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $232.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8%.
- Revenues- Other, net: $19.51 million versus $19.93 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.1% change.
- Revenues- Net premiums: $412.53 million versus $416.28 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.5% change.
- Adjusted Operating Revenues- Investment and savings products: $210.20 million versus $204.99 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.8% change.
- Adjusted Operating Revenues- Corporate and other distributed products: $44.99 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $34.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +64.9%.
- Adjusted Operating Revenues- Term life insurance: $421.07 million versus $435.64 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.6% change.
- Adjusted Operating Revenues- Senior Health: $18.71 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $23.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +220.9%.
- Adjusted Operating Income (loss) before income taxes- Senior Health: -$3.76 million versus -$0.99 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Adjusted Operating Income (loss) before income taxes- Corporate and other distributed products: -$11.01 million compared to the -$20.55 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Adjusted Operating Income (loss) before income taxes- Investment and savings products: $56.11 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $54.88 million.
- Adjusted Operating Income (loss) before income taxes- Term life insurance: $126.74 million compared to the $128.59 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Primerica have returned +8.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.