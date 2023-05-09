Back to top

Image: Bigstock

HudBay Minerals (HBM) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

HudBay Minerals (HBM - Free Report) reported $295.22 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 22%. EPS of $0.00 for the same period compares to $0.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $335.27 million, representing a surprise of -11.95%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -100.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.03.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how HudBay Minerals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Payable metal in concentrate and dore sold - Molybdenum: 254 Ton compared to the 432.38 Ton average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Payable metal in concentrate and dore sold - Zinc: 5628 Ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 7611.27 Ton.
  • Payable metal in concentrate and dore sold - Copper: 18541 Ton versus 25388.1 Ton estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Payable metal in concentrate and dore sold - Silver: 541884 Oz versus the four-analyst average estimate of 772793.5 Oz.
  • Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Molybdenum: 289 Ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 435.38 Ton.
  • Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Zinc: 9846 Ton versus 8407.15 Ton estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Copper: 22562 Ton versus 26638.81 Ton estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Realized Sales Prices - Zinc: 1.39 $/lb compared to the 1.38 $/lb average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Payable metal in concentrate and dore sold - Gold: 49720 Oz versus the three-analyst average estimate of 62880.84 Oz.
  • Realized Sales Prices - Copper: 3.98 $/lb versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.77 $/lb.
  • Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Silver: 702809 Oz versus the three-analyst average estimate of 855678.4 Oz.
  • Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Gold: 47240 Oz versus 70567.5 Oz estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for HudBay Minerals here>>>

Shares of HudBay Minerals have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


HudBay Minerals Inc (HBM) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise