Company News for May 9, 2023

  • Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. ((TSN - Free Report) ) tumbled 16.4% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 loss of $0.04 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81 per share.
  • Energizer Holdings, Inc.’s ((ENR - Free Report) ) shares gained 6.1% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $0.64 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.51 per share.
  • Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. ((AMR - Free Report) ) jumped 8% after the company reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of $17.01 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.22 per share.
  • Delek US Holdings, Inc.’s ((DK - Free Report) ) shares rose 2.9% after the company reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.37 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06 per share.

