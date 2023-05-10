Back to top

Hercules Capital (HTGC) Crossed Above the 50-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

After reaching an important support level, Hercules Capital (HTGC - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. HTGC surpassed resistance at the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

One of the three major moving averages, the 50-day simple moving average is commonly used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. However, the 50-day is considered to be more important since it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

Over the past four weeks, HTGC has gained 9.9%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

Once investors consider HTGC's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 5 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Investors may want to watch HTGC for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


