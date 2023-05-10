Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Bally's (BALY) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2023, Bally's Corporation (BALY - Free Report) reported revenue of $598.72 million, up 9.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.74, compared to -$0.23 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $594.49 million, representing a surprise of +0.71%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -138.71%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.31.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bally's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Other: -$17.27 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of -$19.10 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- North America Interactive: -$10.56 million versus -$12.37 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- International Interactive: $80.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $78.83 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Casinos & Resorts: $73.89 million versus $103.90 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Bally's have returned -14.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

