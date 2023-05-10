Back to top

Image: Bigstock

SeaWorld (SEAS) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

SeaWorld (SEAS - Free Report) reported $293.35 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.4%. EPS of -$0.26 for the same period compares to -$0.12 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $282.04 million, representing a surprise of +4.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -36.84%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.19.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how SeaWorld performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Attendance: 3378 versus 3446.33 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total revenue per capita: $86.84 compared to the $81.19 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Food, merchandise and other: $129.48 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $122.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.1%.
  • Admissions: $163.86 million versus $154.44 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.6% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for SeaWorld here>>>

Shares of SeaWorld have returned -2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise