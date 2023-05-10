Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Jacobs Solutions (J) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2023, Jacobs Solutions (J - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.08 billion, up 6.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.81, compared to $1.72 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.99 billion, representing a surprise of +2.09%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.69%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.78.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Jacobs Solutions performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- PA Consulting: $300.99 million versus $297.37 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.2% change.
  • Revenues- Critical Mission Solutions: $1.19 billion versus $1.25 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.8% change.
  • Segment Operating Profit- Critical Mission Solutions: $93.94 million compared to the $99.87 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Segment Operating Profit- PA Consulting: $65.63 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $56.62 million.
  • Segment Operating Profit- People & Places Solutions: $232.21 million compared to the $241.35 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Jacobs Solutions have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

