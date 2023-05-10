Back to top

Under Armour (UAA) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2023, Under Armour (UAA - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.4 billion, up 7.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.18, compared to -$0.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38 billion, representing a surprise of +1.23%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Under Armour performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net revenues- North America: $862.18 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $867.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.5%.
  • Net revenues- Asia-Pacific: $224.92 million versus $206.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.7% change.
  • Net revenues- EMEA: $259.51 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $225.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.8%.
  • Net revenues- Latin America: $41.81 million versus $56.42 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.4% change.
  • Total net sales [$M]: $1.40 billion compared to the $1.33 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.5% year over year.
  • Net revenues- Apparel: $889.23 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $894.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.4%.
  • Net revenues- License revenues: $25.75 million versus $22.66 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.2% change.
  • Net revenues- Footwear: $377.74 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $356.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.3%.
  • Net revenues- Accessories: $95.70 million versus $82.20 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.1% change.
Shares of Under Armour have returned -5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

