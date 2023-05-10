We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Charles River (CRAI) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Fall Y/Y
CRA International, Inc., which conducts business as Charles River Associates (CRAI - Free Report) , reported mixed first-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimates but revenues beat.
There has been no impact of the disappointing earnings performance on the stock so far since the date of the earnings release on May 4.
What the Q1 Earnings Report Unveils
Non-GAAP EPS (excluding 6 cents from non-recurring items) was $1.29, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3%. Moreover, quarterly earnings decreased 16% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported number. Revenues of $152.8 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.2% and increased 3% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.
Charles River delivered 70% utilization, while headcount was up by 10.7% from the year-earlier fiscal quarter’s reported number. Non-GAAP EBITDA decreased 10.7% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reading to $16.7 million. Non-GAAP EBITDA margin plunged 170 basis points from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure to 10.9%.
CRAI exited the quarter with $35.5 million of cash compared with $31.4 million at the end of the prior fiscal quarter. Charles River used cash worth $70.1 million in operating activities, while capex was $5.6 billion.
Charles River Associates Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Charles River Associates price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Charles River Associates Quote
Reposts 2023 Guidance
For 2023, on a constant currency basis, relative to fiscal 2022, Charles River expects revenues to be between $615 million and $640 million. The midpoint of the guided range ($627.5 million) is, however, pegged below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $630.29 million.
CRAI expects a non-GAAP EBITDA margin in the range of 10.8-11.5%. Currently, Charles River carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
