Royalty Pharma (RPRX) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Royalty Pharma (RPRX - Free Report) reported $1.13 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 86.9%. EPS of $1.60 for the same period compares to $0.61 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $914.72 million, representing a surprise of +23.65%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +21.21%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.32.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Royalty Pharma performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue -- Royalty Receipts - Growth Products - Cystic fibrosis franchise: $216.57 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $216.53 million.
  • Revenue -- Royalty Receipts - Growth Products - Tysabri: $85.89 million versus $93.73 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue -- Royalty Receipts - Growth Products - Imbruvica: $69.01 million versus $69.39 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue -- Royalty Receipts - Growth Products - Xtandi: $43.78 million compared to the $45.80 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue -- Royalty Receipts - Growth Products - Promacta: $49.57 million versus $50.21 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue -- Royalty Receipts - Growth Products - Trelegy: $48.27 million compared to the $47.78 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue -- Royalty Receipts - Growth Products - Cabometyx/Cometriq: $15.59 million versus $15.40 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue -- Royalty Receipts - Growth Products - Farxiga/Onglyza: $11.62 million versus $10.40 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue -- Royalty Receipts - Growth Products - Evrysdi: $17.53 million versus $19.58 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue -- Royalty Receipts - Growth Products - Trodelvy: $7.91 million versus $8.04 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue -- Royalty Receipts - Growth Products - Tremfya: $31.59 million versus $28.57 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Royalty Pharma have returned -2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

