Lululemon (LULU) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know
Lululemon (LULU - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $381.44, moving -0.11% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.06%.
Heading into today, shares of the athletic apparel maker had gained 5.09% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.85% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Lululemon as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.93, up 30.41% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.93 billion, up 19.48% from the year-ago period.
LULU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.48 per share and revenue of $9.38 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14% and +15.66%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lululemon should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.41% higher. Lululemon is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Lululemon is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 33.28. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.17, which means Lululemon is trading at a premium to the group.
We can also see that LULU currently has a PEG ratio of 1.66. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LULU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.17 as of yesterday's close.
The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow LULU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.