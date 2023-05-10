We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Wynn (WYNN) Q1 Earnings
For the quarter ended March 2023, Wynn Resorts (WYNN - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.42 billion, up 49.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.29, compared to -$1.21 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +13.50% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.18, the EPS surprise was +261.11%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Wynn performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Room occupancy rate - Wynn Las Vegas: 88.8% compared to the 89.79% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Average daily room rate - Wynn Las Vegas: $493 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $455.36.
- REVPAR - Wynn Las Vegas: $438 compared to the $408.65 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Operating revenues- Las Vegas Operations: $586.76 million compared to the $555.44 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33% year over year.
- Operating revenues- Encore Boston Harbor: $216.31 million versus $204.02 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.4% change.
- Encore Boston Harbor -Operating revenues- Casino: $165.39 million versus $153.34 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Encore Boston Harbor -Operating revenues- Rooms: $18.54 million versus $18.88 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Las Vegas Operations -Operating revenues- Casino: $154.53 million versus $139.99 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Las Vegas Operations -Operating revenues- Rooms: $185.11 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $173.74 million.
- Operating revenues- Wynn Palace: $369.36 million compared to the $192.24 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +126.2% year over year.
- Operating revenues- Wynn Macau: $230.73 million versus $136.14 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +70.8% change.
- Adjusted Property EBITDA- Encore Boston Harbor: $63.41 million versus $54.20 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Wynn have returned +2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.