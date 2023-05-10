Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Wynn (WYNN) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2023, Wynn Resorts (WYNN - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.42 billion, up 49.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.29, compared to -$1.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +13.50% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.18, the EPS surprise was +261.11%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Wynn performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Room occupancy rate - Wynn Las Vegas: 88.8% compared to the 89.79% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average daily room rate - Wynn Las Vegas: $493 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $455.36.
  • REVPAR - Wynn Las Vegas: $438 compared to the $408.65 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating revenues- Las Vegas Operations: $586.76 million compared to the $555.44 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33% year over year.
  • Operating revenues- Encore Boston Harbor: $216.31 million versus $204.02 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.4% change.
  • Encore Boston Harbor -Operating revenues- Casino: $165.39 million versus $153.34 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Encore Boston Harbor -Operating revenues- Rooms: $18.54 million versus $18.88 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Las Vegas Operations -Operating revenues- Casino: $154.53 million versus $139.99 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Las Vegas Operations -Operating revenues- Rooms: $185.11 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $173.74 million.
  • Operating revenues- Wynn Palace: $369.36 million compared to the $192.24 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +126.2% year over year.
  • Operating revenues- Wynn Macau: $230.73 million versus $136.14 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +70.8% change.
  • Adjusted Property EBITDA- Encore Boston Harbor: $63.41 million versus $54.20 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Wynn have returned +2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

