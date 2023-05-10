Lincoln National (
Compared to Estimates, Lincoln National (LNC) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Lincoln National (LNC - Free Report) reported $4.66 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.3%. EPS of $1.52 for the same period compares to $1.66 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.63 billion, representing a surprise of +0.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.01%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.49.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Lincoln National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net Flows By Market - Retirement Plan Services: $535 million versus $804.90 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Net Flow - Insurance Solutions - Life Insurance: $852 million versus $1.05 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
- Revenues- Net investment income: $1.47 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.38 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.8%.
- Revenues- Insurance premiums: $1.58 billion compared to the $1.56 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.9% year over year.
- Revenues- Other Operations: $43 million versus $45.06 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.5% change.
- Revenues- Group Protection: $1.39 billion compared to the $1.36 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.5% year over year.
- Revenues- Life Insurance: $1.76 billion compared to the $1.72 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.7% year over year.
- Revenues- Retirement Plan Services: $328 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $323.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.1%.
- Revenues- Annuities: $1.14 billion versus $1.17 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.4% change.
- Revenues- Fee income: $1.38 billion compared to the $1.46 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.1% year over year.
- Revenues- Group Protection- Insurance premiums: $1.25 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.21 billion.
- Revenues- Group Protection- Net investment income: $85 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $83.15 million.
Shares of Lincoln National have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.