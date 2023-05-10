Back to top

Rapid7 (RPD) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2023, Rapid7 (RPD - Free Report) reported revenue of $183.17 million, up 16.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.16, compared to -$0.16 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $181.34 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08, the EPS surprise was +100.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Rapid7 performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annualized recurring revenue: $727.85 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $727.44 billion.
  • Number of customers: 11034 compared to the 10969.96 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • ARR per customer: $66,000 versus $66,541.14 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Professional services: $9.40 million compared to the $8.62 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Products: $173.77 million versus $172.72 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.6% change.
  • Non-Gaap Gross Profit- Professional services: $2.31 million versus $1.26 million estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Non-Gaap Gross Profit- Products: $132.08 million compared to the $130.05 million average estimate based on eight analysts.
Shares of Rapid7 have returned +2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

