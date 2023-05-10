Back to top

PlayAGS (AGS) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, PlayAGS (AGS - Free Report) reported revenue of $83.18 million, up 14.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.01, compared to -$0.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.32% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $77.5 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.08, the EPS surprise was +87.50%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how PlayAGS performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- EGM: $76.56 million compared to the $71.54 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Interactive: $2.52 million compared to the $2.58 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Table Products: $4.09 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.6%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- EGM: $34.03 million versus $31.19 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Interactive: $0.22 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $0.59 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Table Products: $2.25 million versus $2.47 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of PlayAGS have returned -22.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

