We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Dutch Bros (BROS) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended March 2023, Dutch Bros (BROS - Free Report) reported revenue of $197.27 million, up 29.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.00, compared to -$0.02 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.25% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $208.2 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.01, the EPS surprise was +100.00%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Dutch Bros performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Dutch Bros here>>>
- Total shop count: 716 versus 704.6 estimated by five analysts on average.
- Number of shops - Franchised: 278 versus 278.75 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Same shop sales growth - Company-Owned: -3.5% versus 0.2% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Number of shops - Company-operated: 438 versus 425.5 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Same shop sales growth: -2% compared to the 0.98% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Revenues- Franchising and other: $24.10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $25.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.7%.
- Revenues- Company-operated shops: $173.16 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $182.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33%.
Shares of Dutch Bros have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.